Erkhembayar Altangerel

Zuno - Discord Sticker Pack

Erkhembayar Altangerel
Erkhembayar Altangerel
  • Save
Zuno - Discord Sticker Pack icon vector design minimal illustration branding sticker
Download color palette

Manga, Comic and its visual culture have always been a diverse and colourful phenomenon, and the best way to represent and contribute to that culture is Zuno App

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Erkhembayar Altangerel
Erkhembayar Altangerel

More by Erkhembayar Altangerel

View profile
    • Like