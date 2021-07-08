Equilibrium Healthcare Brand

In creating the brand image for EHC (Equilibrium Healthcare), we focused on crafting an aesthetic that was above all modern and inviting. These were two elements that the client put special emphasis on, as the brand needed to come across as contemporary but also reflect its human-first approach to care.

Knowing that the branding had to perform across various digital channels and physical materials both now and in the future, we knew we had to create a language for the brand that was versatile and easy to apply to new mediums.

Therefore we set about creating a brand system that focussed on eight core elements that could be easily adapted for new uses. These were: logo, journey line, colours, typography, tone of voice, photography, icons and UI elements.

One of the design highlights we are particularly proud of is the logo. We used a flowing line connecting the 'e' and 'q' to represent a patient's journey and the connection between a patient and the Equilibrium Healthcare team.

We created sub-logos for each of the four residential facilities that perfectly fit the broader brand aesthetic yet differentiated each location.

Another design highlight for us was the development of a colour palette that communicated EHC's open-minded and pioneering approach to care.

We wanted something that separated the brand from the overly clinical colours of many industry practitioners but remained warm and professional.

Our final colour palette of blue, pink and white was an intentionally bold and unusual choice for a healthcare brand that spoke to the vibrancy and rarity of EHC.

Our aim with Equilibrium Healthcare was to produce a vivid brand identity in line with its core values and long-term vision that showcased its patient-first approach.

Providing both digital and physical branded elements, Equilibrium Healthcare now has a complete brand aesthetic, adaptable to all settings and with comprehensive brand guidelines to ensure visual continuity.

All our designs are fully responsive, enabling our clients to promote their services across all digital platforms and devices.

