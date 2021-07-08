Daily UI 004: Calculator (BMI)

I felt intimidated by neumorphism for the longest, and finally decided to try it by creating this BMI calculator design. It is a combination of three other BMI apps I saw, where I took the elements I liked the most and made them fit into one.

It was fun creating it and I find this trend really beautiful. I am looking forward to creating more neumorphic UI designs, but in terms of visibility and accessibility, I think it's a hard pass.

Anyways, please let me know what you think of my work, what I can change, and if you dig it, please support me by leaving a like. 💜