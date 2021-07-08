KRL Access Redesign #2

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is my first attempt to redesign a public transportation service app.
I tried to make a feature that allows user to add their address and office for ease of accessing 'Trip' feature.
You can read my case study for this project in my Medium article here https://ainuzzahroh.medium.com/redesign-assignment-krl-access-case-study-3bc1fc4a92e4
Any feedbacks are welcome!