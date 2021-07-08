Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
From Siberia with love brush leather siberia process graffiti леттеринг каллиграфия procreate brushpen illustration design logotype logo lettering calligraphy
From Siberia with love - my new lettering for personal leathercraft works, will be made of brass and used for stamping leather.
I will be very grateful for your support for my recent project, just press the blue button on Behance 😉
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122809423/NEW-YORK-LETTERING-COLLECTION-%28FOR-SALE%29
From Siberia with love - новый леттеринг для моих работ с кожей. будет вырезан из латуни и использоваться для теснения.

