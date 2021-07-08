From Siberia with love - my new lettering for personal leathercraft works, will be made of brass and used for stamping leather.

I will be very grateful for your support for my recent project, just press the blue button on Behance 😉

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122809423/NEW-YORK-LETTERING-COLLECTION-%28FOR-SALE%29

From Siberia with love - новый леттеринг для моих работ с кожей. будет вырезан из латуни и использоваться для теснения.