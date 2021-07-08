Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Salma Ainuzzahroh

KRL Access Redesign #1

Salma Ainuzzahroh
Salma Ainuzzahroh
KRL Access Redesign #1
This is my first attempt to redesign a public transportation service app.

I tried to make 'Trip' feature that specialized for newbie that never been travelling by KRL. This feature is also shows arrival and cost estimation.

You can read my case study for this project in my Medium article here https://ainuzzahroh.medium.com/redesign-assignment-krl-access-case-study-3bc1fc4a92e4

Any feedbacks are welcome!

Salma Ainuzzahroh
Salma Ainuzzahroh

