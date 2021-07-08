Good for Sale
TinchyRobot

Blocs Website Builder Localization

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save

Blocs Website Builder

Price
$99.99
Buy now
Available on blocsapp.com
Good for sale
Blocs Website Builder
$99.99
Buy now
Download color palette

Blocs Website Builder

Price
$99.99
Buy now
Available on blocsapp.com
Good for sale
Blocs Website Builder
$99.99
Buy now

Our #NoCode website builder Blocs has now been translated into 6 different languages (French, German, Spanish, Dutch, Italian and Portuguese)!

If you've never heard of Blocs, it's an easy to use web design tool for the Mac (think Lego + web design), if you're interested, you can download and play around with the Blocs Website Builder for free.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like