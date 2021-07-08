Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nelson Nathaniel

Music Player UI

Nelson Nathaniel
Nelson Nathaniel
  • Save
Music Player UI ui illustration figma ux dailyui design
Download color palette

Revamped music player UI....C'mon, you know you would like this.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Nelson Nathaniel
Nelson Nathaniel

More by Nelson Nathaniel

View profile
    • Like