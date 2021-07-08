Salma Ainuzzahroh

Music App Exploration Design

Music App Exploration Design
This is an exploration for music app design.
I explored for home page, Now Playing page, and search page.
Tbh, this is my first attempt using Figma 😬

Any feedbacks are welcome!

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
