numeral.io — brand guidelines

Hello everyone! 👋
After having presented you the logo, here are the brand guidelines we've made for Numeral.
This brand book brings together all the visual assets that contribute to the construction of the brand concept and corporate identity.
Shout out to Yoan and Didier for their help on designing this identity. ❤️
We’re looking to grow our team here! Open positions
Feel free to give me any feedback!
Press "L" if you like 💙
Have a good day ☀️