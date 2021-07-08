Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Benoit Drigny

Baby

Benoit Drigny
Benoit Drigny
Hire Me
  • Save
Baby hand wip motion baby minimalist minimal character colors flat illustration
Download color palette

A little WIP of a big project I'm working on

Follow me on Behance --> https://www.behance.net/benoitdrigny
Or Instagram --> https://www.instagram.com/benoitdrigny/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Benoit Drigny
Benoit Drigny
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Benoit Drigny

View profile
    • Like