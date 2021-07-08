Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#DailyUI Challenge 05_App Icon

#DailyUI Challenge 05_App Icon figma branding logo graphic design
The challenge was to design an app icon. I chose to design an icon for an app called Mentor Me (not real app).

The idea behind the app and the icon design is for the app to enable UI/UX designers to connect with each other. For aspiring UI/UX designers to connect with mentors and experts in the field, find nearby events, and even land a freelance gigs.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
