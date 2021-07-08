Miguel Valdes Novoa

Eladio Carrion - One Bar Man

Eladio Carrion - One Bar Man one anime minimalistic flat logo vector illustration illustra graphic design
This artwork is inspired by One Punch Man main character: Saitama. One bar is all Eladio needs in a song to make it a hit.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
