Beekeeper – Website Homepage

Two weeks ago, we launched the website for the Imkerverein Fürstenfeldbruck, a local beekeeper.

We created a whole new concept to communicate the values of them to the community and deliver the message within a fresh web design. The Back-end is built on a custom WordPress CMS that gives editors the possibility to create flexible pages.

Stay tuned for more shots!

————————

FeichtMedia is a Munich-based award-winning creative and digital agency. We create unique websites that help our partners to stand out and connect to people.

We’re available for work! - You can find us at: https://feicht.media

Follow us on social: Facebook // Instagram // LinkedIn