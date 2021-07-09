Beekeeper – Website Homepage

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Two weeks ago, we launched the website for the Imkerverein Fürstenfeldbruck, a local beekeeper.
We created a whole new concept to communicate the values of them to the community and deliver the message within a fresh web design. The Back-end is built on a custom WordPress CMS that gives editors the possibility to create flexible pages.
FeichtMedia is a Munich-based award-winning creative and digital agency. We create unique websites that help our partners to stand out and connect to people.
