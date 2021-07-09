Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marco Feicht
FeichtMedia

Beekeeper – Website Homepage

Marco Feicht
FeichtMedia
Marco Feicht for FeichtMedia
Beekeeper – Website Homepage
Two weeks ago, we launched the website for the Imkerverein Fürstenfeldbruck, a local beekeeper.

We created a whole new concept to communicate the values of them to the community and deliver the message within a fresh web design. The Back-end is built on a custom WordPress CMS that gives editors the possibility to create flexible pages.

FeichtMedia is a Munich-based award-winning creative and digital agency.

https://feicht.media
FeichtMedia
FeichtMedia
Award-winning digital agency
