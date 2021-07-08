Salma Ainuzzahroh

Website Redesign #1

Salma Ainuzzahroh
Salma Ainuzzahroh
  • Save
Website Redesign #1 typography layout web design branding ui
Download color palette

This is a redesign of Collabox Creative Hub website. I tried to design one page web tbh 😬

Any feedbacks are welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Salma Ainuzzahroh
Salma Ainuzzahroh

More by Salma Ainuzzahroh

View profile
    • Like