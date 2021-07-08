Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cube animation

Cube animation 3dsmax motion animation 3d
Thanks to Oleg Frolov for the idea. Wanted to check if I can replicate his animation of the cube.

Here's the original:
https://dribbble.com/shots/14678139-Default-Cube-PRO

Peace ✌️

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
