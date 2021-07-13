koshutrina
Girl and Dog

koshutrina for merkulove
Girl and Dog friends love yellow merkulove dog girl gif sketch speedpaint vector procreate illustrator illustrations
An illustration of a girl holding her beagle dog in her arms. The dog flaps its tail happily and licks its owner's cheek.

Download here: https://elements.envato.com/girl-and-dog-V7ZZV8M

