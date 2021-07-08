CleanArch | Branding | Real Estate

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Real Estate doesn't have to be boring / monotone. Here is a Branding project designed by us for a Modern Architecture Real Estate company.
Business Name: CleanArch
Niche: Real Estate
Sub-niche: Modern Architecture
Value provided: Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content