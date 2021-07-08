Consumer Product Label, Modern Methods Brewing Co.

Modern Methods Brewing Company of Warren, OH, approached me to design, illustrate, and hand letter their limited edition wheat beer. The label gives props to their brewmaster and the house where he began honing his brewing skills while his dog watched. Included are sketches of the label for Modern Methods Brewing to consider. The owners selected the third sketch. We worked together to refine it. This product has two versions, the first is wheat beer and the second is wheat beer with a splash of tangerine.