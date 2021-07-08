Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Concert Poster & Accompanying Social Images for Josh T. Pearson

Concert Poster & Accompanying Social Images for Josh T. Pearson live music live performance gig show musician texas austin concert poster vintage custom design colorful pinks acl live josh t. pearson
This one was a ton of fun. Playing off this artists favorite color palette and old country/art rock style, I drew insiration from the old 1970s concert posters with the gradient backgrounds and simple text.

