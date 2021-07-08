Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Salma Ainuzzahroh

Instagram Post Design #2

Salma Ainuzzahroh
Salma Ainuzzahroh
Instagram Post Design #2 instagram social media typography branding illustration layout graphic design design
This is the Instagram carousel content and design I made for Collabox Creative Hub.
I explored more color, typography, and illustration for this work.

Salma Ainuzzahroh
Salma Ainuzzahroh

