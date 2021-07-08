Bogdan Paladiychuk

Pointsoft Icons

Bogdan Paladiychuk
Bogdan Paladiychuk
  • Save
Pointsoft Icons logo icon ui application design app
Download color palette

Splash screen and icons from Pointsoft project.

More details by clicking on the links below.
https://bogdandesigner.com/2021/05/14/pointsoft

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Bogdan Paladiychuk
Bogdan Paladiychuk

More by Bogdan Paladiychuk

View profile
    • Like