Marchel Hadi

SAUKA Logo

Marchel Hadi
Marchel Hadi
  • Save
SAUKA Logo simple logo vector creative unique logo logo mark creative logo icon brand design graphic design clothing logo ui illustration design brand symbol logotype logo design branding logo brand identity
Download color palette

SAUKA is a clothing store located in Pati Regency, Central Java, Indonesia. To distribute their products, SAUKA needs a logo to make it easier to identify their identity. Therefore, a simple logo is presented for SAUKA.

My Service is available for worldwide
Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :
- Email : marchelhadis@gmail.com
- Instagram : instagram.com/marchel.hadi
- WhatsApp : +62 853 4617 4952

Marchel Hadi
Marchel Hadi

More by Marchel Hadi

View profile
    • Like