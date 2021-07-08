Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Loop Logo Design

Loop Logo Design branding vector logo typography layout graphic design design
This is a logo for Loop, a fancy glasses brand.

This logo was created and submitted for Junior Graphic Designer Certification assignment that held by BPPTIK Kominfo.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
