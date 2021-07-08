Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kris W

Design a 404 page, for a news station website

Kris W
Kris W
  • Save
Design a 404 page, for a news station website web design 404 error 404 ui webdesign news website 404 page 365challenge
Download color palette

Day 1/365 design challenge. The purpose of following this challenge is to get me practice more and starting something that I love. A big leap start with small steps. My take on this challenge would be focused on UI design and illustration.

Prompt: Design a 404 page, for a news station by sharpen.design
Typeface: Rhodium Libre, Ribeye, and Ribeye Marrow (for the logo)
Illustration: Rambleron on vecteezy

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Kris W
Kris W

More by Kris W

View profile
    • Like