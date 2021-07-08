Design a 404 page, for a news station website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 1/365 design challenge. The purpose of following this challenge is to get me practice more and starting something that I love. A big leap start with small steps. My take on this challenge would be focused on UI design and illustration.
Prompt: Design a 404 page, for a news station by sharpen.design
Typeface: Rhodium Libre, Ribeye, and Ribeye Marrow (for the logo)
Illustration: Rambleron on vecteezy