Design a 404 page, for a news station website

Day 1/365 design challenge. The purpose of following this challenge is to get me practice more and starting something that I love. A big leap start with small steps. My take on this challenge would be focused on UI design and illustration.

Prompt: Design a 404 page, for a news station by sharpen.design

Typeface: Rhodium Libre, Ribeye, and Ribeye Marrow (for the logo)

Illustration: Rambleron on vecteezy