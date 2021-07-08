Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jonathan Averstedt

Workout Journal

Jonathan Averstedt
Jonathan Averstedt
  • Save
Workout Journal design counter interface fitness health web design web list training workout digital design stats statistics timer to do list tracker app ux
Download color palette

A design of a workout journal-app I have been working on for a long time now. Hopefully it will be ready to use in late 2021.

Jonathan Averstedt
Jonathan Averstedt
Swedish digital designer, animator and illustrator

More by Jonathan Averstedt

View profile
    • Like