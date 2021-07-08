Jason Moroney

UX/UI Design Beats Store

Jason Moroney
Jason Moroney
  • Save
UX/UI Design Beats Store
UX/UI Design Beats Store
Download color palette
  1. 34380D6B-5A32-40E9-BDE2-B2EBE666CF14.jpeg
  2. EE54DA01-9707-4B95-9E3B-D0A9604F239A.jpeg

UX/UI Design concept for online Beats store/mobile application. Wireframes. See project and more at: https://www.jasonmoroney.com

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Jason Moroney
Jason Moroney
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jason Moroney

View profile
    • Like