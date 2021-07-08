Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flowers for Ecoru tote bags

Flowers for Ecoru tote bags cute scandinavian illustration illustrator flat style papercut feminine design pastels pantone tote bag flowers florals scandinavian style scandinavian colorful illustration leena kisonen flat color
  1. Entoh_Leena_KisonenArtboard 9 copy 3@2x-100.jpg
  2. er02_katakake.jpg

A pastel-toned flower motif for Ecoru tote bags in Japan. The motif is silkscreened on cotton tote bags.

The totes are available online here: https://ecoru.theshop.jp/

