Shashik Vekariya

Sign Up Page - Music Fest

Shashik Vekariya
Shashik Vekariya
  • Save
Sign Up Page - Music Fest website music welcome page form create account app web forgot password on boarding login screen clean minimal pagination login page sign up sign in register login sign in page sign up page
Download color palette

Hello Guys :)

I hope you guys are doing well.👌
Check out the Sign Up Page for the Music Fest 💕

Let me know your feedback!🧾

Feel free to share & share your love press "L" !!! 😍

Please check my Behance portfolio 👇
www.behance.net/shashikvekariya

Shashik Vekariya
Shashik Vekariya

More by Shashik Vekariya

View profile
    • Like