Harbor iOS app

Here to share some of the work we did for Harbor last year.

Harbor is a disaster preparedness app that makes it easy to prepare for life’s uncertain moments.

We helped design their iOS MVP which includes education, checklists, and safety plans for all types of emergencies.

Whether you’re at risk of tornados, wildfires, hurricanes—or even a pandemic 🙃—Harbor can help keep you and your family safe.

The app uses your location and data from NOAA, FEMA, and USGS to make recommendations for the most common risks in the area.

Above you see the library and the hurricane disaster preparedness plan.

Each emergency plan provides education, and checklists for essential activities and equipment to prepare your household. The app scores you based on your level of readiness.

By enhancing the learning mechanics with a gamified layer, we sought to make preparedness accessible, enjoyable, and easy.

When disasters happen, Harbor automatically activates your readiness plan and sends you personalized, on-demand info when it matters the most.

We also helped Harbor team with the marketing site.

