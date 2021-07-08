N1U

Her performance

Her performance newmediaart blender deisgn digitalart dynamicdeisgn characters 3d animation
This is a virtual character I made, and she gave a musical performance.
More → https://www.behance.net/gallery/122751773/Her-performance

