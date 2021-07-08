Arina

Salted caramel

Salted caramel interface figma concept minimal web ux ui design
Привет!

Представляю вам лендинг для кондитерской, изготавливающей десерты из солёной карамели.
Я постаралась создать легкий дизайн со спокойной и ненавязчивой цветовой гаммой.

Поделитесь своим мнением и нажмите L, если вам понравилось.

Спасибо за просмотр!❤️

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
