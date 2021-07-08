Diego Jovanholi

Polen - Concept

Hi friends!

Today I am happy to share with you a new concept for Polen!

I want to show you the interaction with the main screens. I will soon share the full case in my portfolio. Polen is an online service that lets people hire celebrities to create personalized videos. Actors, artists, musicians and influencers have set their own rates for a Polen video appearance.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments.

During this project, I provided the following services: Strategy, UX/UI design and Brand Design

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
