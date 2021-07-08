Polen - Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi friends!
Today I am happy to share with you a new concept for Polen!
I want to show you the interaction with the main screens. I will soon share the full case in my portfolio. Polen is an online service that lets people hire celebrities to create personalized videos. Actors, artists, musicians and influencers have set their own rates for a Polen video appearance.
What do you think about this? Leave your comments.
During this project, I provided the following services: Strategy, UX/UI design and Brand Design