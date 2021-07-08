Professional slideshow, promotion or ad video

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Here you can order professional slideshow for any purpose.
Need the best slideshow video you have ever got? Then you have got the right person.
You'll get these services from me:
Product promo.
Event promo.
Slideshow for any occasion(birthdays, weddings, trip memories, school video, memorial video etc.)
Informational or educational videos.
Business presentation(not PowerPoint)
Corporation timeline.
Real estate.
Youtube channel
What I Need:
Your Images/ Videos (provide through google drive, dropbox or similar way and maintain the serial of your images by renaming them 01, 02, 03 and so on)
Music Track
Text Lines(If Needed)
Discussion
What you get:
A video 1080 HD mp4 or DVD (ISO image). Select one when ordering.
If you have questions or need more details before ordering please send a message.
My portfolio:
***** www.msdesignarts.com ****
Regards
Mirza Sifat
( CHIEF DESIGNER MS )