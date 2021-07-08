Khokim Sharipov

Logo challenge #1 - Letter A

Logo challenge #1 - Letter A flag logo flag letter logo a letter a letter logo logo challenge challenge logo design identity brandmark branding brand logotype logo
I'm starting a little challenge. I will create a logo for each letter of the alphabet. I hope you support me. And the first shot is the letter A.

