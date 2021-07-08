Shikhar Maurya

Payment App Design

Shikhar Maurya
Shikhar Maurya
  • Save
Payment App Design logo design motion graphics 3d graphic design website design website app ui design app web ui ux web design ui design
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my Payment App UI design. Please let me know your feedback about my design:)

Don't forget to like & comment
Thanks
Shikhar

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects mauryashikhar2002@gmail.com

Shikhar Maurya
Shikhar Maurya

More by Shikhar Maurya

View profile
    • Like