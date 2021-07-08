Chiara Morra

Are we all online?

Chiara Morra
Chiara Morra
  • Save
Are we all online? illo dribbble adobe illustrator illustrator palette cute poster minimal right disconnect online internet shot draft flat vector design illustration
Download color palette

📢This is my poster, out of contest, made as an Ambassador for @posterheroes!

Are we all online? ❌ No, we're not. 🌐
40 % of the world population is still disconnected from the net, with limited access to information.

This year's topic is digital inclusion, check out the brief on posterheroes.org, you have time to participate until 🗓 July 14th!

Chiara Morra
Chiara Morra

More by Chiara Morra

View profile
    • Like