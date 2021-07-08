Magazine Cover Layout

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dimensi is a magazine published by LPM Dimensi Politeknik Negeri Semarang.
You can read the magazine through this link: https://issuu.com/lpmdimensipolines/docs/magz_59_edit_1-compressed_2
I arranged the concept, theme, digital imaging, and layout of this magazine cover.
Illustration by Erica Aditya N.
This magazine has been awarded by SPS Indonesia as Bronze Winner Best Java Magazine in Indonesia Student Print Media Awards (ISPRIMA) 2019.