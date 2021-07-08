Magazine Cover Layout

Dimensi is a magazine published by LPM Dimensi Politeknik Negeri Semarang.

You can read the magazine through this link: https://issuu.com/lpmdimensipolines/docs/magz_59_edit_1-compressed_2

I arranged the concept, theme, digital imaging, and layout of this magazine cover.

Illustration by Erica Aditya N.

This magazine has been awarded by SPS Indonesia as Bronze Winner Best Java Magazine in Indonesia Student Print Media Awards (ISPRIMA) 2019.