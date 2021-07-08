Shakuro Graphics

Restaurant Business Illustration: Service, Payment, Takeaway

Restaurant Business Illustration: Service, Payment, Takeaway
After a long time of grueling self-isolation, people finally start to enjoy the usual pleasures of life. And restaurants are among them, for sure.
If you own restaurant business or a place where people can eat and drink deliciously and enjoy the atmosphere, then this illustration is for you. Same as if you help restaurant owners to make their business more productive - these graphics can illustrate your services.

This image reflects what a café or restaurant offers: the freshness of food and drinks, pleasant service, the possibility of delivery and take-away, timely service, simple payment options.

