Travel & Adventure Editable Logo Badges (For Sale)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone! 👋
Would like to share a collection of logos designed in badge style based on Travel and Adventure for those who want to customise their brands
Available for purchase here or directly via email — mihaidolganiuc@gmail.com
The badges come with some amazing features:
✔︎ Editable Text
✔︎ Free Google Fonts
✔︎ Print Ready
✔︎ Vector Formats (Ai, EPS, PDF)
✔︎ Support Available
✔︎ Possibility to customize one of the badges with desired text when purchasing the Commercial License
Let me know what your thoughts are on the badges.