Vladislav Gavriluk
Arounda | Product UX/UI, Web Design, Mobile Design, Branding

Habitlog - Animation

Vladislav Gavriluk for Arounda | Product UX/UI, Web Design, Mobile Design, Branding
Hi friends!

Meet our new shot with the HABITLOG. ⭕️

We want to show you the interaction with the main screen. We added some experiments when tapping on the checkbox. What do you think about this? Leave your comments. 💖

During this project, we provided the following services: Strategy, UX/UI design, Marketing.

Interested in UX/UI design for mobile app? Check out more on arounda.agency

Rebound of
Habitlog - Visual Guidelines
Product Design Agency: SaaS, B2B. UX/UI, Mobile & Web Design
