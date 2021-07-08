Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shreyansh Khandelwal

Health Magazine Cover

Shreyansh Khandelwal
Shreyansh Khandelwal
  • Save
Health Magazine Cover branding design vector logo graphic design
Download color palette

Made a health magazine cover and placed into mockup and at the back of the cover u can see my another magazine covers of Sports Magazine, Fashion Magazine and a magazine cover related to Syria

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Shreyansh Khandelwal
Shreyansh Khandelwal

More by Shreyansh Khandelwal

View profile
    • Like