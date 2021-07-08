Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anastasiia Mamedova

Task manager - Mobile App

Anastasiia Mamedova
Anastasiia Mamedova
  • Save
Task manager - Mobile App todo list task list task management task design management app graphic design
Download color palette

Hello There 😉
Look at another creation for you!
This is a great online task manager. With this platform, you can create different types of tasks and easily manage them.
This solution helps to allocate time efficiently, complete all tasks successfully and be more productive💪

A neutral light background and bright accents were used for a joyful look. Illustrations add relaxation to the design. So the planning process becomes easier and more enjoyable.

Hope you like it❤️
-------------
Availability always! Tell us about your idea
📩 mar.veldess@gmail.com

Anastasiia Mamedova
Anastasiia Mamedova

More by Anastasiia Mamedova

View profile
    • Like