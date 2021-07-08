Task manager - Mobile App

Hello There 😉

Look at another creation for you!

This is a great online task manager. With this platform, you can create different types of tasks and easily manage them.

This solution helps to allocate time efficiently, complete all tasks successfully and be more productive💪

A neutral light background and bright accents were used for a joyful look. Illustrations add relaxation to the design. So the planning process becomes easier and more enjoyable.

Hope you like it❤️

-------------

