Plant Care App Design Concept

mobile app plant care plant app app mobile xd plant
Hello!
This is my design concept for plant care app.
The application helps to identify a plant. You can find recommendations for plant care, consult an expert, diagnose diseases.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
