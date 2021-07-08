Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
What if Design

Grinity - Green logo animation

What if Design
What if Design
  • Save
Grinity - Green logo animation grinity g logo leaf sustainability plants eco figma after effects green design vector icon graphic design animation branding logo motion graphics
Download color palette

Soft motion animation for Grinity logo. Plantora is India's first naturally living air purifier. Let us know if you like what you see.

What if Design
What if Design

More by What if Design

View profile
    • Like