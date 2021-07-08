Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
websroad

Creative Resume, vCard, CV & Portfolio Template By Websroad

websroad
websroad
  • Save
Creative Resume, vCard, CV & Portfolio Template By Websroad fashion branding illustration design modren professional employ clerk accountant template vcard interview letter cover job minimal cv resumes resume
Download color palette

This brilliant resume template and cover letter feature a concise and modern design to highlight your skills, experience and accomplishments. It has a modern style timeline design to show your previous experience. We do our best to give you an impressively well-balanced aesthetically pleasing identity that will leave a lasting impression with your audience and will be easy for you to use anywhere you wish - Web or Print.

Features

+ Vector File (PSD, Ai & Eps).
+ 100% Print ready
+ A4 Format
+ Organized layers
+ 100% Text is editable
+ 300 DPI High Resolution
+ Professional & clean design
+ Free fonts used.

The background mock-ups and photos are not included.

NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks

websroad
websroad

More by websroad

View profile
    • Like