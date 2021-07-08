Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Caveman

Login & Registration Screen

Caveman
Caveman
  • Save
Login & Registration Screen shopping online account app minimal design uiux login
Download color palette

Hi friends! 😇

I started designing a new UI Kit. The concept is a Online Shopping application, today I am sharing with you the splash screen, welcome screen, Log in, and sign up pages.

Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or contact us for your upcoming projects.

Thanks a lot 😊

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Caveman
Caveman

More by Caveman

View profile
    • Like