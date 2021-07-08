Design by HCA

Snapchat Geofilter / Lindesnes

lindesnes fyr lindesnes snapchat geofilter norway
This GeoFilter is inspired by the Lindesnes lighthouse, which happens to be the southernmost area and lighthouse in Norway. I used the original colors of the lighthouse and chose to portray it emitting light to make it more dynamic and clearer what the building is.

