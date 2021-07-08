Ambrosia Cafe Photo Concept | by xolve branding

Ambrosia’s photography was visually directed by the xolve team. We conceptualized the photos to have high contrast, bright colors, and hard shadows, which are intended to emphasize the color and texture of the food and drinks. The goal of the lighting and color design is to express the sensation of bold flavors and smells permeating your senses.

We welcome you to drop by and experience the sheer Ambrosia for yourself.

full showcase - http://www.xolvebranding.com/work/ambrosia-cafe-bistro/