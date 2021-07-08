Ambrosia Cafe Photo Concept | by xolve branding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ambrosia’s photography was visually directed by the xolve team. We conceptualized the photos to have high contrast, bright colors, and hard shadows, which are intended to emphasize the color and texture of the food and drinks. The goal of the lighting and color design is to express the sensation of bold flavors and smells permeating your senses.
We welcome you to drop by and experience the sheer Ambrosia for yourself.
full showcase - http://www.xolvebranding.com/work/ambrosia-cafe-bistro/