Snapchat Geofilter / Ringshaug

Snapchat Geofilter / Ringshaug ringshaug snapchat geofilter geofilter snapchat graphic design norway
This GeoFilter is inspired by the beach and sailboats in the area (known as Ringshaugstranda). I am inspired by the clean and modern look of the new breakwater/pier. The colors represent summer, and are traditional to the beach theme itself.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
